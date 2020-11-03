Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for lease 4,179± SF of first floor office space in a highly desirable, professional building with views of the Fore River from three sides. Every day at the office can include a mind-clearing walk, accompanied by kingfishers and herons at the Fore River Sanctuary or Stroudwater River trails.

The clapboard-sided building fits right into in historic Stroudwater Village, set between The Maine Mall and downtown Portland with easy access from I-295 and I-95. According to MaineDOT data, this stretch of Congress has over 22,000 vehicles passing by each day.

Aerial view of Stroudwater Crossing and Portland Karen Yesinkus

Interior finishes and common spaces are in excellent condition, and the building’s elevator was renovated this year. The space has seven offices, one conference room, one large meeting or classroom, a kitchen and reception area.

Available for occupancy this December.

1685 Congress St. in Portland is offered for lease at $16.00/SF, NNN, by John Doyon, CCIM, Broker, at Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact John at 207-450-8003 or [email protected].

Visit malonecb.com to learn more about Maine commercial properties for sale or lease.

