What has happened to Mainers? We have let political opinions divide us to the point where the compassion we are known to have for our neighbors has been lost.

As a Maine import from Massachusetts, I have always been in awe of the way in which Mainers will rally together for the better of their local communities. Simple things like a hello while out for a walk, to neighbors helping neighbors during the ice storm of 1998.

These days, instead of rallying together to defeat an invisible storm, we are allowing the simple task of mask wearing and social distancing stand as a political statement. Would we act the same way if our neighbor’s house were on fire and we knew they supported the opposing political party? This is, no doubt, a difficult and challenging time, but this is not political. Even if your house isn’t on fire, your neighbor’s house is, and wearing a mask and social distancing is how we help put out that fire and prevent it from spreading to your house.

We are all concerned about the impacts of this disease, whether it is our health, our children’s education or the impact on our state’s economy and personal finances. There is not one person who isn’t affected. We need to put our political views in our back pockets and harness our “neighbors helping neighbors” attitudes that Maine is known for!

Carrie Woodcock

Saco

