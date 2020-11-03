Generous neighbors sustained my widowed grandmother and her four children during the 1930s in a coastal village in Maine. They’d leave a bag of potatoes or a large package of venison on the front stoop.

My grandmother had summer employment cooking for wealthy summer people, but the winters were difficult.

Today 13.6 percent of Maine households are food insecure. One out of five children in Maine is food insecure.

Join me in donating to your local food pantry or to Good Shepherd Food Bank, which helps supply food pantries around Maine. Be a generous neighbor.

Cindy Bufithis
York

