Re: “It’s almost here – a banner day for the USA” (Nov. 1):
Every Sunday, after breakfast and having taken in the Maine Sunday Telegram from beginning to end, my husband and I save Bill Nemitz’s column for last, knowing that his words, serious or with humor, will tilt our world back to sanity.
Today we left the table smiling, with hope in our hearts.
My husband and I can’t thank you enough for including Bill’s beautiful thoughts today. We needed them.
Gunnel Larsdotter
Portland
