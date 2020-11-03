Re: “It’s almost here – a banner day for the USA” (Nov. 1):
After reading Bill Nemitz’s column this morning, I was very disappointed to learn that he raises the American flag only on holidays!
Being an extremely proud American, and a veteran from the Vietnam War, I raise “my” flag every morning and retrieve it every night!
Sam Flint
South Portland
