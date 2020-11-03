Re: “It’s almost here – a banner day for the USA” (Nov. 1):

After reading Bill Nemitz’s column this morning, I was very disappointed to learn that he raises the American flag only on holidays!

Being an extremely proud American, and a veteran from the Vietnam War, I raise “my” flag every morning and retrieve it every night!

Sam Flint
South Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles