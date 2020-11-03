SALES

GenX Capital Partners, LLC /dba Saco Cottages, LLC acquired the Cottages at Pine Meadow condo development at 994 Portland Rd, Saco. Sandra Murray and Cash Wiseman, Keller Williams.

McFreehart, LLC purchased a ±13,216-square-foot 19-unit apartment complex at 46 Baker St., Clinton. Jeff Davis, Town & Shore Real Estate; Timothy McClary, Realty of Maine.

Jearranai Jujaroen purchased a ±3,323-square-foot 4-unit apartment building at 11 George St., Portland. Jeff Davis, Town & Shore Real Estate; Nicholas Dambrie, Keller Williams Realty.

Coutts Brothers, Inc. purchased 28 acres at Route 126/Lewiston Rd., West Gardiner. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour; Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, Nick Lucas and Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company.

Robert Morrell and Vincent Brazen purchased a 2.12-acre industrial parcel at Lot G Digital Dr., Biddeford. Kirk Butterfield, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour; Karen Schlegel, RE/MAX Realty One.

Red Brick Realty, LLC purchased a 4,070-square-foot mixed-use building at 27 Elm St., Saco. Craig Church, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

Winnowing LLC purchased a 6-unit apartment building at 78 Pike St., Biddeford. Jay Sparrow, Allied Real Estate; Benjamin Crosby, Keller Williams Coastal Realty.

Lepage Bakeries Park Street, LLC purchased a 4,000-square-foot office condominium at 415 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Mackenzie Simpson and Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.; Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

416 Fore Street Holdings, LLC purchased a mixed-use property at 416-420 Fore St., Portland. Mackenzie Simpson and Joseph Porta, Porta & Co.; Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Sully’s Real Estate, LLC purchased a 2,226-square-foot retail building situated on 0.2486 acres of land and a 12,236 SF retail building situated on 0.997 acres at 887-897 Forest Ave. & 148-152 Walton St., Portland. Joseph Porta, Porta & Co.

Alder and Cumberland, LLC purchased 28 units of multi-family buildings at 361-367 Cumberland Ave. and 8-10 Alder St., Portland. Vince Ciampi, Porta & Co.; Chris Sullivan, Vitalius Real Estate Group.

William Heller purchased a 2,413-square-foot restaurant at 29 Main St., Mexico. Kirk Butterfield, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

Jack and Rose, LLC (Landing Real Estate) purchased a 3,792-square-foot office/retail building at 780 Broadway, South Portland. Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group.

C Rizzo, LLC purchased office space at 230 Main St., Saco. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group; David Dunn, Real Estate Store.

Christopher Holdings, LLC purchased 2.13 acres of land at 65 Spiller Dr., Westbrook. Greg Hastings, SIOR and Tom Dunham, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

FHF Realty, LLC purchased a 11,200-square-foot industrial building at 75 Scott Dr., Westbrook. Greg Hastings, SIOR and Tom Dunham, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

DH Middle, LLC purchased a 941-square-foot retail condo for a salon at 15 Middle St., Portland. Joe Malone CCIM, SIOR and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers; Peter Gwilyn, Porta and Co.

Dakota Bear Properties LLC purchased a 14,673-square-foot retail building at 62 West Gray Rd., Gray. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Central Street Studios LLC purchased a 7,392-square-foot office building on 0.7 acres at 34 Center St., Auburn. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers; Jessica Estes, The Boulas Company.

HJPK Ventures LLC purchased a 1,488-square-foot office building at 740 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Mark Malone CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; Kirk Butterfield, Keller Williams Realty.

498 Congress LLC purchased a 16,380-square-foot building at 498 Congress St., Portland. Joe Malone CCIM, SIOR and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Andrew Wormwood purchased a 1,490-square-foot commercial condo at Mill Brook Business Center, 10 Mill Brook Rd., Saco. Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers.

The Second Parish Orthodox Presbyterian Church Corporation purchased a 8,308-square-foot church building at 368 Gorham Rd., Scarborough. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers; Dave Willis, Willis Real Estate.

10 Exchange Street, LLC has sold 10 Exchange St., Unit 409, Portland. Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

10 Exchange Street, LLC has sold 10 Exchange St., Unit 406, Portland. Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

10 Exchange Street, LLC has sold 10 Exchange St., Unit 307, Portland. Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Eyes on Maine, LLC purchased a ±9,923-square-foot medical office building at 249 Main St., Lewiston. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Maine Dentistry purchased a ±7,392-square-foot office building at 34 Center St., Auburn. Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company; Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Hoa Hoang Inc. purchased a ±3,670-square-foot office building at 468 Forest Ave., Portland. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

88 Congress Street, LLC purchased a ±877-square-foot restaurant condo at 88 Congress St., Portland. Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company; John Golden, Maine Realty Advisors.

CJL Investments LLC purchased ±14 acres of land at 171 Brook St., Wormell Farm, Westbrook. Dan Greenstein, The Boulos Company; Michael Rogers, The Bean Group.

Southstreet Development Company LLC purchased ±3.37 acres of land at 4 & 10 Bangor Rd, Ellsworth. Derek Miller, The Boulos Company.

LEASES

Office

Integrated Tax Consultants leased 4,800 square feet of office space at 400 US Route 1, Falmouth. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Eric Flynn, Excellence Realty.

Ahnna Lake, MD leased ±1,105 square feet of office space at 200 Professional Dr., Scarborough. . Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, NAI The Dunham Group; Samantha Marinko and Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company.

Maine Solar Solutions leased office space at 491 US Route 1, Freeport. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group; Marie Gresik, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Behavioral Health Resources of Maine leased 856 square feet of office space at 305 Commercial St., Portland (Baxter Place). Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Mike Caiazzo has renewed their lease of 1,326 square feet of space at 251 US Rt. 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Brannen CPA Services has leased 975 square feet of office space at 251 US Rt. 1, Falmouth. Jennifer Davies and Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

H.M. Payson renewed its lease of ±11,335 square feet of office space at 1 Portland Sq., Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company; Joe Porta, Porta & Company.

Grea Schools Partnership renewed its lease of ±5,628 square feet of office space at 482 Congress St., Portland. Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company; Vince Ciampi, Porta & Co.

Cardinia Real Estate LLC renewed its lease of ±5,506 square feet of office space at 178 Middle St. and 4 Canal Plaza, Portland. Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company; Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Lux Box Company, Inc. leased ±4,047 square feet of office space at 509 Forest Ave., Portland. John Finegan, The Boulos Company; Chris Sullivan, Vitalius Real Estate Group.

National Seating & Mobility leased ±3,720 square feet of office space at 5 Wellspring Rd., Biddeford. John Finegan, The Boulos Company; Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

Tech, Inc. leased ±3,000 square feet of office space at 190 Riverside St., Portland. Greg Boulos, Samantha Marinko and Joe Italiaander, The Boulos Company.

Lumiradx leased ±1,300 square feet of office space at 106 Lafayette St., Yarmouth. John Finegan, The Boulos Company; Mike Cobb, Colliers International.

KPR Centers, LLC leased ±425 square feet of office space at 22 Monument Sq., Portland. Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company; Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

The Little Screwdriver, LLC leased ±240 square feet of office space at 650 Main St., South Portland. John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

Retail

Bangor Savings has renewed their lease of 1,000 square feet of retail space at 180 Middle St., Portland, ME. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Uncommon Paws LLC leased ±1,692 square feet of retail space at 21 Exchange St., Portland. Peter Harrington and Cheri Bonawitz CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Chilton Holdings Co leased 3,759 square feet of retail space at 100 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington and Mark Malone CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Maine Community Bank leased a lot (ground lease) at 100 Larrabee Rd., Westbrook. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers; Frank O’Connor, NAI The Dunham Group.

Back in Motion, LLC leased 2,800 square feet of retail space at 11 Elm Plaza, Waterville. Charlie Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Tacos y Tequila Cape Elizabeth leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 517 Ocean House Rd., Cape Elizabeth. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

SoPo Seafood, LLC leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at 171 Ocean St., South Portland. Chris Craig and Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

Raymond V. Maurice leased 1,188 square feet of retail space at 327 Ocean House Rd., Cape Elizabeth. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, NAI The Dunham Group.

Drouin Dance Center, LLC leased ±9,844 square feet of retail space at 100 Larrabee Rd., Unit 210, Westbrook. Frank O’Connor, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Maine Needs, Inc. leased ±1,950 square feet of retail space at 332 Forest Ave., Portland. Katie Allen, NAI The Dunham Group.

Matt’s Coffee leased 2,500 square feet of industrial/retail space at 135 Walton St., Unit K, Portland. Sylas Hatch, TC Haffenreffer, Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, NAI The Dunham Group.

Triple Crown Baseball Academy has renewed their lease of 2,500 square feet of space at Clark’s Pond, 333 Clark’s Pond Parkway, South Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

The Holy Donut leased ±2,864 square feet of retail space at 848 Minot Ave., Auburn. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; Jeff Bruk, Bruk Realty Advisors.

Kaydenz Kitchen Food Pantry leased ±2,425 square feet of retail space at 155 Lisbon St., Lewiston at The Hartley Block, Lewiston. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR and Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company.

Mount Desserts, LLC subleased the old ±1,248-square-foot Holy Donut location at 7-9 Exchange St., Portland as a pop-up location for the Holiday Season. Samantha Marinko, Joe Italiaander and John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

Industrial

High Tide Organic leased 17,410 square feet of industrial space at 1 Runway Rd., South Portland. Sylas Hatch, TC Haffenreffer, and Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Maine Accessibility Corporation leased ±5,000 square feet of industrial space at 59 Sanford Dr., Gorham. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Corcoran Recycling leased 7,800 square feet of space at 180 Orion St., Brunswick. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Rugby Holdings, LLC subleased ±23,876 square feet of industrial space at 9 Laurence Dr., Gorham. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and John Meador, The Boulos Company; J.D Graves, CBRE; Greg Hastings, NAI The Dunham Group.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: