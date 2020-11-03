BUCKSPORT – Carole A. (Crowley) Gale, 80, of Bucksport died Oct. 29, 2020.

She was born April 15, 1939 to Richard and Mary Crowley at the Brockton, Mass. hospital. She grew up in Brockton and attended local schools. Following High School graduation, she worked as a Medical Secretary at Carney Hospital in Boston.

She met her future husband Henry in Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard Island. Carole and Henry were married on May 21, 1960 and moved to Portland where Henry was a newscaster at WGAN TV/RADIO. In 1965 they moved to Washington, D.C. for two years while Henry worked for the American Trucking Association. They returned to Portland where Henry joined the Greater Portland Chamber of Commerce and Carole began work at the Osteopathic Hospital as a Medical Secretary. They made their home on Glen Haven Rd West in Portland, moving later to Standish. They had two children, Elizabeth and Steven, who attended local schools. During those years, her major interest was being a homemaker and raising the children.

She and her husband enjoyed travel, and spent many years visiting places like Bermuda, England, The Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Florida, California and Canada. When the children grew up and pursued their own careers, Carole owned and managed The Carriage Lantern Card and Gift Shop in South Portland while Henry worked as a partner in the Advertising Agency of Chellis, Conwell and Gale.

Among her many cherished friends were Peter and Jean Small of South Portland, ME, Nancy & Tom Lee and their daughter Kirsten of California, Jodi Sheehan of Penobscot, Judy Wardwell of Orland, and Doug and Pat Howe of Portland, Dit and Betty Welch of Raymond, Jim, Rita and Bob DeBeck of Bucksport, John and Linda Kirk of Windham, Fay Young and Sandra Chase of Brockton, Mass., Rachel Medanic of Oakland, Calif., Mary Ellen Larsen of Vineyard Haven, Mass. and Jane McCarthy of Winterport.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years Henry A Gale of Bucksport; a daughter Elizabeth and husband William K. Wilcox of Windham, a son Steven H. Gale of Portland and his girlfriend Deborah Wakefield of South Portland, Linda (Dutton) Gale of Biddeford; a brother Richard and wife Donna Crowley of Rehoboth, Mass., a brother-in-law Everett and wife Marlene Gale of Milford, N.H.; nephews Douglas and wife Jeannie Gale of Goffstown, N.H. and David and wife Patty Gale of Pepperell, Mass.; an aunt Claire Caldwell of Arlington, Mass.; grandchildren Kiersten, Garrett, Andrew, Shelby, Chloe; and great-grandchildren Nevaeh, Zoey, Addison and Remi.

Arrangements by Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home, Bucksport http://www.mitchelltweedie-young.com

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Carole’s

memory can be made to:

Kidney Foundation

﻿of Maine

470 Forest Ave, Ste 302

Portland, ME 04101

﻿

