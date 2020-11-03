STEEP FALLS – Joanne Legere, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, from natural causes. Joanne was born Feb. 28, 1943 in Westbrook to Helene and Alton Jones. Joanne worked at several jobs throughout her life as well as raised her three children. She worked at the Robinson Mill. She then worked at Fairchild Semiconductor in South Portland. She retired from GTE Sylvania in 2008. Joanne was predeceased by her first husband Donald Linscott, her second husband Thomas Legere; her mother Helene Jones, and her father Alton Jones. Joanne is survived by her fiance Barry Geddis, her brother Robert Jones, sister Brenda Wyman, and Brother Stephan Jones; her daughter Cynthia (Missy) Linscott and husband Buddy Doughty, son Jeffrey D. and his wife Tammy Linscott, son Jimmy Linscott and his partner Will Blanchard; her seven grandchildren, Shawna and her husband Michel Dupont, Duane Linscott, Natasha and her husband Christian Williamson, Daniel and his wife Charlene Linscott, Brandi and her husband Jarred Patton, Jeffrey T Linscott and his wife Brie, and Amy Linscott and her fiance Devin Prue; her 15 great-grandchildren, Brianna Mcleese, Skyler Linscott-Hunter, Darren Haskell, Kaley Dupont, Reagan Tibbals Madison Tibbals, Colby Haskell, Jade Linscott,Rosalina Dupont, Savanna Linscott, Bryley Linscott, Jackson Williamson, Tanner Linscott, Maxwell Linscott, Nathaniel Linscott; and her buddy Judy Blanchard. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday Nov. 5, at the Steep Falls Cemetery.To express condolences or to participate in Joanne’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In lieu of flowers,gifts in Joanne’s memory may be made to:Animal Refuge Leagueof Greater PortlandPO Box 336Westbrook, ME 04098

