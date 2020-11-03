BUXTON – Theresa M. Tibbetts, 81, passed away on Nov. 1, 2020. She was born in Fort Kent on Sept. 10, 1939, a child of the late Charles and Martha (Daigle) Michaud.Theresa enjoyed reading and being on her iPad.For many years, she was employed at CASA and served as a CNA to care for the residents.She was predeceased by her husband, Alvah “Sonny” Tibbetts; and two children, Greg Tibbetts and Margaret Walsh. Theresa is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Bourque of Buxton; brother, Lawrence Woods of Lebanon; grandchildren, Dale, Alexis, Nikolas, Melissa, Christopher, and Aaron; and many great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 8 from 2-3 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m. Please be mindful of reopening restrictions, distancing, and masks. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

