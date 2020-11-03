Portland residents on Tuesday elected three councilors to fill open seats, including one at-large seat representing the entire city.

With 10 of the city’s 12 precincts reporting, all three council races appear to be tight. The partial results do not include any absentee ballots cast by mail or through early voting.

All Portland elections now use ranked-choice voting, which means a candidate must get more than 50 percent of the votes to win. If a race has more than two candidates and no one wins in the first round, the city will conduct instant runoffs to determine the winner.

Four candidates ran for the at-large seat being vacated by Jill Duson, who did not seek re-election.

City Councilor Justin Costa, a 37-year-old accountant, left his District 4 seat to seek one representing the entire city. Other candidates in the race are April Fournier, a 40-year-old member of the Dine’ (Navajo) Nation and special services manager at a local Head Start agency; Laura Kelley, a 48-year-old retired pediatrician and former adjunct clinical professor; and Ronald Gan, a 70-year-old developer and real estate professional.

With 10 of 12 precincts reporting, Fournier held a slight lead (2,982 votes) over Costa (2,663 votes). Kelley had 1,064 votes and Gan had 624 votes.

In District 4, Andrew Zarro and Rosemary Mahoney competed for the seat being vacated by Costa after two terms. District 4 includes East Deering, most of the Back Cove and parts of the Deering Center and North Deering neighborhoods.

With one of three precincts reporting, Mahoney led with 433 votes to Zarro’s 300 votes.

Mahoney, 55, of East Deering, is a union negotiator who has spent much of her life in Portland. Zarro, 32, lives in the Back Cove area and owns Little Woodfords coffee.

A field of four candidates for the open District 5 seats included some familiar names. The seat is currently held by Kimberly Cook, who decided to step down after a single term.

The candidates included John Coyne, who was trying to regain the seat he left in 2014. The other candidates were former Cumberland County Sheriff Mark Dion; Kathryn Sykes, a founding member of the Maine Democratic Socialists of America; and Kenneth Capron, a former Republican legislative candidate.

With two of three precincts reporting, Dion (600 votes) held a slight lead over Coyne (566 votes). Sykes had 432 votes and Capron had 256 votes.

District 5 includes the North Deering, Deering Center and Riverton neighborhoods.

This story will be updated.

