To describe one of the busiest days on the NFL calendar, Patriots Coach Bill Belichick turned to golf Tuesday.

“It looks like the ball is going to roll into the cup, and then at the last second it spins out,” Belichick said, referring to trade discussions around Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. “So you just have to take it as it comes.”

The Pats decided to sit tight at the deadline – except for a minor trade with Miami for receiver Isaiah Ford – despite recent rumors surrounding All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore. ESPN reported Tuesday the Patriots are asking for a first-round pick and a player in any deal involving Gilmore.

No deal was made and the 30-yard-old cornerback – with a year and a half left on his contract – will stay in Foxborough.

Belichick said the team is taking a long-term approach to any upcoming transactions. New England is projected carry the fourth-most cap space in the NFL next year, when the cap could drop by $23 million following substantial revenue loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic this season. That would amplify the Pats’ position next offseason, given fewer teams will be able to spend in free agency than originally projected pre-pandemic.

In fact, Belichick confirmed to a reporter that the Patriots are looking to preserve their cap space in 2021.

“That’s definitely an accurate perspective that you’ve identified,” he said. “When you’re looking at salary cap and players’ salaries and things like that, you can’t look at it in a short-term window. At some point, you have to take a longer look at things.”

TRADE WITH MIAMI: The Patriots and Dolphins reached an agreement to send wide receiver Isaiah Ford to New England before the trade deadline.

Ford, a 2017 seventh-round pick with 41 career catches for 428 yards, was set to become a restricted free agent after making $750,000 in base salary this season.

The Dolphins will receive a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft for Ford, according to reports.

The Patriots need help at receiver with Julian Edelmen recently undergoing knee surgery. Ford, who has 18 catches on 29 targets for 184 yards this season, has been considered an intelligent and reliable receiver since joining the Dolphins.

