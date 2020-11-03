Portland voters cast their ballots Tuesday on six local referendum questions ranging from a $15-an-hour minimum wage and rent control to retail marijuana limits and police surveillance.

Officials were still tallying results late Tuesday evening and had yet to tally a record number of early and absentee ballots that would be key to deciding the outcome of Portland’s elections and ballot questions.

With 10 of 12 precincts reporting, five of the six referendum questions were supported by a majority of voters. A proposal to restrict short-term rentals was the only one with more ‘no’ votes in the partial returns.

Referendum questions to raise the minimum wage in Portland and enact tenant protections, including rent control, held slight majorities of just over 52 percent with leads of 423 and 354 votes, respectively.

A ban on the use of facial recognition technology by city officials was ahead by a considerable margin with 60 percent of votes being cast in support, 5,361 to 3,504. A proposal to further restrict short-term rentals trailed significantly with nearly 59 percent of the votes cast in opposition, 5,126 to 3,566.

However, the returns from 10 precincts did not include roughly 33,000 absentee ballots and accounted for only about 16 percent of the city’s registered voters.

Portland City Clerk Katherine Jones said all of the absentee ballots were processed over the weekend, but the totals were not reported before deadline. A new high-speed tabulator, capable of reading 5,000 to 7,000 ballots an hour, was used to process municipal ballots, and seven other machines, which process 3,000 ballots a day, were used to read the state ballots, she said.

Five of the referendum questions were placed on the ballot by People First Portland, a political action committee founded by the Southern Maine Democratic Socialists of America, and the sixth was placed on the ballot by marijuana advocate David Boyer.

Groups opposing Questions A through E raised nearly 14 times more than proponents.

Three political action committees – Building a Better Portland, We Can’t Do $22 and the Portland Homeowners and Tenants Coalition – opposed Questions A through E on the city ballot. They had raised nearly $643,500 and had more than $67,000 remaining heading into the final week.

People First Portland had raised only $26,480, with $9,905 remaining, but their campaign to pass the questions got a boost from Progressive Portland, a local advocacy group, which spent nearly $20,290 on a voters guide expressing support for the referendums and candidates running for office.

Proponents said the slate of referendums was needed to prevent working people such as artists and service workers from being priced out of the city, correct the power imbalance between renters and landlords, and address climate change. Opponents criticized the proposals as being developed in secret, without a robust public process that considered all viewpoints, and so poorly worded that they could have the unintended consequences of freezing affordable housing production.

Several of the proposals, such as rent control and a $15-an-hour minimum wage, had been placed on previous citywide ballots and defeated at the polls, while others had been considered and dismissed by councilors.

• Question A would increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour and require time-and-a-half pay during any emergency declared by the city or state.

• Question B would add enforcement provisions to the city’s existing ban on the use of facial surveillance technology by city officials.

• Question C, called a Green New Deal for Portland, would change the city’s green building codes, add labor rules for city-funded projects and require more affordable housing units in certain developments.

• Question D would enact a form of rent control, triple the amount of time a landlord needs to end an at-will tenancy from 30 days to 90 days, and establish a new rent board that would have the power to fine landlords, determine additional rent increases for apartment renovations and mediate landlord-tenant disputes.

• Question E would eliminate the 400 or so non-owner occupied short-term rentals in the city and increase the registration fee for other short-term rentals from $100 for the first unit to $1,000 per unit.

• Question F – the only question not proposed by the DSA – would eliminate the existing cap on medical and recreational marijuana shops and reduce the dispersal requirements from 250 feet to 100 feet.

More than 55 percent of voters were narrowly supporting a referendum to eliminate a cap on retail marijuana stores, a 888 vote margin, according to partial results.

And the so-called Green New Deal for Portland also held a slight 368 vote lead, or nearly 52 percent of the vote.

Opponents were particularly concerned about Question C, which they described as a “Trojan Horse” of new labor, zoning and building rules. That question would require all city and city-funded projects over $50,000 to participate in a formal apprenticeship program. It would also require certain developments to include 25 percent of its units at a price affordable to middle-income residents, as opposed to the 10 percent requirement currently. It would also lower the income levels determining who would qualify for those units.

Opponents and proponents, meanwhile, argued about whether the ordinance would in fact increase energy efficiency and environmental sustainability requirements in new building projects.

Businesses, meanwhile, pushed hard against Question A, primarily because of the hazard pay requirement during declared emergencies. That requirement is unique in the U.S. and would give Portland the highest minimum wage in the country when triggered.

City officials estimated that the referendums would add $12 million a year to the city budget, while also eliminating more than 90 percent of the local vendors that currently bid on city projects.

If approved, the City Council would not be able to repeal or amend any of the ordinances for at least five years, unless it’s done through another citywide referendum.

