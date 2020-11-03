Results in Tuesday’s races for three seats on Portland’s Board of Public Education were incomplete at press time, in part because about 33,000 absentee ballots had yet to be tabulated.

In a three-way race for an at-large seat, Stacey Hang, 44, a school nurse, was ahead with 3,749 votes (47 percent), followed by Yusuf Yusuf, 40, a mental health case manager, who had 2,920 votes (35 percent) and Nyalat Biliew, 25, a public health worker, who had 1,573 votes (19 percent). The winner will replace Mark Balfantz, who didn’t seek re-election.

All Portland elections are now decided by ranked-choice voting, which means a candidate must get more than 50 percent of the votes to win. If a race has more than two candidates and no one wins in the first round, the city will conduct instant runoffs to determine the winner.

Each school board race on Tuesday’s ballot was for a three-year term.

In District 4, Chris Vail, 49, a firefighter, had received 53 percent of the vote in a race against Aura Russell-Bedder, 43, a social worker. The vote was 839-750. District 4 includes East Deering and part of Deering Center. The winner will replace Tim Atkinson, who didn’t seek re-election.

In District 5, Jeffrey Irish, 45, a supervisor with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, had received 57 percent of the vote in a race against Anthony Emerson, 25, a cashier and freelance journalist. The vote was 939-707. District 5 includes parts of Deering Center, North Deering and Riverton. The winner will replace Marnie Morrione, who didn’t seek re-election.

Candidates in all three school board races said recent community debate over the school resource officer program, which the board ultimately discontinued, were among the reasons they decided to run, along with school spending, student equity, staff diversity, COVID-19 response and school building needs.

