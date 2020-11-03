Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon. 11/9 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting

Tues. 11/10 6:30 p.m. School Board

Tues. 11/10 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Tues. 11/10 7 p.m. Conservation Commission

Thur. 11/12 7:15 p.m. Civil Rights Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri. 11/6 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee

Mon. 11/9 7 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 11/10 8:30 a.m. Rules & Policies Committee

Tues. 11/10 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee

Tues. 11/10 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission

Tues. 11/10 7 p.m. Zoning Board

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 11/9 6 p.m. Board of Education

Mon. 11/9 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee

Thur. 11/12 3 p.m. Land Bank Revision Committee

Thur. 11/12 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners

Thur. 11/12 6:30 p.m. City Council

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: