Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Mon. 11/9 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting
Tues. 11/10 6:30 p.m. School Board
Tues. 11/10 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Tues. 11/10 7 p.m. Conservation Commission
Thur. 11/12 7:15 p.m. Civil Rights Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Fri. 11/6 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
Mon. 11/9 7 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 11/10 8:30 a.m. Rules & Policies Committee
Tues. 11/10 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee
Tues. 11/10 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission
Tues. 11/10 7 p.m. Zoning Board
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 11/9 6 p.m. Board of Education
Mon. 11/9 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee
Thur. 11/12 3 p.m. Land Bank Revision Committee
Thur. 11/12 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners
Thur. 11/12 6:30 p.m. City Council
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Coaches, administrators wonder what’s next with winter sports
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham Police Notes: Oct. 26-Nov. 2
-
South Portland Sentry
Local artist creates mural
-
The Forecaster
Beth Condon Memorial Pathway approved for Route 1 extension
-
American Journal
Developers say Rock Row project will make Westbrook ‘a destination’