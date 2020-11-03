Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon.  11/9  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting

Tues.  11/10  6:30 p.m.  School Board

Tues.  11/10  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Tues.  11/10  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Thur.  11/12  7:15 p.m.  Civil Rights Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri.  11/6  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

Mon.  11/9  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  11/10  8:30 a.m.  Rules & Policies Committee

Tues.  11/10  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee

Tues.  11/10  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission

Tues.  11/10  7 p.m.  Zoning Board

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  11/9  6 p.m.  Board of Education

Mon.  11/9  6:30 p.m.  Clean Air Advisory Committee

Thur.  11/12  3 p.m.  Land Bank Revision Committee

Thur.  11/12  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners

Thur.  11/12  6:30 p.m.  City Council

