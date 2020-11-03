SOCCER

Diego Maradona will undergo surgery Tuesday because of possible bleeding on his brain, his personal doctor said.

“He has a subdural hematoma,” Dr. Leopoldo Luque told journalists. “We will do it today (Tuesday).”

The doctor said Maradona has an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.

Luque, who is neurologist, said the problem was likely caused by an accident, but Maradona said he doesn’t remember the event.

The doctor said he will perform the surgery himself at a hospital that he did not identify.

The 1986 World Cup champion was admitted to a private hospital with signs of depression on Monday, three days after his 60th birthday.

U.S. MEN: Gio Reyna could make his U.S. debut next week on the eve of his 18th birthday.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder, a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna, is among 10 players on the youthful 24-man American roster who could debut in an exhibition against Wales at Swansea on Nov. 12. The Americans also play Panama four days later at Wiener Neustadt, Austria.

“Gio is a different type of attacking player. I think he’s more of a straight-line player, a guy who can arrive in the penalty box and can give a final pass, a final cross,” U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter said Tuesday.

Reyna could become the 12th player under 18 to make his U.S. debut. The match at Wales will be just the second in the pandemic-disrupted year for the Americans, who beat Costa Rica 1-0 on Feb. 1 with a roster of players mostly from Major League Soccer.

He could team in a new-look midfield with 22-year-old Christian Pulisic, in his second season at Chelsea; 22-year-old Weston McKennie, in his first season at Juventus; and 21-year-old Tyler Adams, in his second full season at Leipzig.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Christian Pulisic could be fit to return for Chelsea as early as this weekend after scans showed the U.S. winger sustained a “very, very minor” hamstring injury, Manager Frank Lampard said.

Pulisic was hurt in the warmup ahead of Chelsea’s game against Burnley in the English Premier League on Saturday and withdrew from the starting lineup.

Lampard said Pulisic would not be available to play against Rennes in the Champions League on Wednesday but was “already back outside” in training.

BASKETBALL

OBIT: Nancy Darsch, who guided the Ohio State women’s basketball team to the 1993 title game and went on to coach in the WNBA, has died. She was 68.

She had Parkinson’s disease and died Monday in her hometown of Plymouth, Massachusetts. Brian Agler, who coached with her at Seattle in the WNBA, said Darsch’s family informed him of her death.

Darsch started her college coaching career as an assistant at Tennessee under the great Pat Summitt. Darsch led the Buckeyes for 12 years, from 1985 to 1997, compiling a 234-125 record and making seven appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State went 28-4 in during the 1992-93 season and lost to Texas Tech 84-82 in the NCAA championship game.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Anthony Mantha to a four-year contract Tuesday.

The Red Wings announced the move. Mantha, 26, has played five seasons in the NHL — all with Detroit. He scored 16 goals with 22 assists last season, ranking third on the team with 38 points. That was despite playing only 43 games because of injury problems.

Mantha scored a career-high 25 goals in 2018-19.

Detroit General Manager Steve Yzerman said previously the team would get deals done with Mantha and fellow forward Tyler Bertuzzi. Bertuzzi ended up being awarded a $3.5 million, one-year contract by an arbitrator, and now the Red Wings have secured Mantha’s services for a while.

BOXING

COVID-19: Alexander Povetkin’s rematch with Dillian Whyte for the WBC interim heavyweight title was postponed Tuesday after the Russian boxer tested positive for the coronavirus.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said the fight on Nov. 21 in London could not go ahead because of Povetkin’s positive test but it would be rescheduled for January.

“Firstly we want to wish Alexander Povetkin a speedy recovery,” Hearn said in a statement. “This is a challenging time for shows. There will be lots of ups and downs over the next few months. We look forward to the fight happening in late January.”

Povetkin, an Olympic gold medalist with a 36-2-1 pro record, knocked out Whyte (27-2) in their first fight in August. Povetkin’s only losses came when he fought for heavyweight titles against Wladimir Klitschko in 2013 and Anthony Joshua in 2018.

TENNIS

PARIS MASTERS: Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters by defeating Daniel Evans 6-3, 7-6 (3).

The 12th-seeded Wawrinka, a former No. 3, hit 35 winners to extend his record to 5-0 against his British rival.

Wawrinka dropped only seven points on his first serve and saved the two break points he faced in the third game of the opening set. He will next face either Gilles Simon or Tommy Paul.

Also, Richard Gasquet defeated Taylor Fritz 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 to progress to the second round, and big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic beat Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-2.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Defending champion Primoz Roglic won the individual time trial at the Spanish Vuelta to retake the overall lead from Richard Carapaz.

Roglic finished the 33.7-kilometer (20.9-mile) 13th stage in 46 minutes, 39 seconds, crossing the line one second ahead of American rival William Barta.

Carapaz finished seventh, 49 seconds off the pace. He fell 39 seconds behind Roglic in the overall standings. Hugh Carthy, fourth in the time trial, is third overall, 47 seconds behind Roglic.

