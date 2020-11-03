Arrests

10/22 at 5:09 a.m. Suzanne Bubar, 57, of Lynch Street, Brunswick, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Courtney Everett on a warrant.

10/23 at 11:21 a.m. Joshua Turner, 18, of Lewiston Road, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Robert Wright on a warrant.

10/27 at 1:45 p.m. Deamonte Stupinski, 22, of Goldeneye Drive, was arrested on Topsham Crossing by Officer Courtney Everett on charge of domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal mischief and violating conditional release.

10/31 at 4:50 p.m. Howard Williams, 34, of Davis Street, Brunswick, was arrested on Lewiston Road by Officer Lucas Shirland on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

10/20 at 10:48 a.m. Justin Feeney, 36, of River Road, was issued a summons on Lewiston Road by Officer Jose Gomez on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

10/26 at 11:25 a.m. Tyler Taker, 27, of Glen Street, Augusta, was issued a summons on Old Augusta Road by Officer Mark McDonald on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/26 at 4:26 p.m. Jarrett Hill, 21, of West Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons on Meadow Road by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a charge of failure to inform a law enforcement officer of a concealed firearm.

10/28 at 11:34 a.m. Jacqueline Painchaud, 59, of Wilson Street, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Mark McDonald on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/29 at 10:33 p.m. Christian Bernier, 19, of Dead River Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons on Raymond Road by Officer Robert Wright on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/30 at 10:46 p.m. Max Poulin, 23, of Ridge Road, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Mathew Bowers on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

10/21 at 12:24 a.m. Medical issue on Laskey Street.

10/22 at 8:58 p.m. Carbon monoxide investigation on First Street.

10/22 at 9:20 p.m. Gas leak/odor investigation on Augusta Road.

10/23 at 10:08 a.m. Carbon monoxide investigation on Kestrel Drive.

10/23 at 10:27 a.m. Medical issue on Hubbard Lane.

10/23 at 9:17 p.m. Gas leak/odor investigation on Augusta Road.

10/24 at 2:43 p.m. Assist Freeport.

10/26 at 12:59 p.m. Odor investigation on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

10/26 at 2:53 p.m. Fire alarm on Woodcock Drive.

10/26 at 5:38 p.m. Fire alarm on Ames Drive.

10/28 at 11 a.m. Fire alarm on Barrows Drive.

10/29 at 3:10 p.m. Fire alarm on Somerset Place.

10/29 at 5:01 p.m. Public service on Townsend Way.

10/29 at 6:58 p.m. Fire alarm on Somerset Place.

10/30 at 5:57 p.m. Fire alarm on Reed Street.

10/31 at 4:50 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Lewiston Road.

10/31 at 5:51 p.m. Outdoor fire on Meadow Road.

11/1 at 2:55 p.m. Alarm investigation on Governor’s Way.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 65 calls from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: