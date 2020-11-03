Summonses
Shane D. Giles, 28, of Windham, on Oct. 26 on charges of operating after suspension and failure to register vehicle when registration has been expired for 150 days or more, in Windham.
Joseph A. Cleaves Jr., 32, of Windham, on Oct. 30 on charges of operating under the influence (drugs or combination, no test) and failure to register vehicle, on Windham Center Road.
Arrests
Michael J. Laramee, 40, of Bridgton, on Oct. 29 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Windham.
Joshua F. Steggall, 27, of Old Orchard Beach, on Oct. 30 on charges of violating protective order, domestic violence terrorizing and terrorizing, in Old Orchard Beach.
Danielle P. Wright, 36, of Windham, on Oct. 30 on charges of failure to appear, attaching false plates, operating while license suspended or revoked and revocation of pre-conviction bail, in Windham.
