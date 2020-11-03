Arrests
No arrests were reported from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.
Summonses
10/31 at 7:24 p.m. A 14-year-old was summonsed on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.
11/01 at 6:20 a.m. A 14-year-old was summonsed on a charge of false public alarm or report.
Fire calls
10/30, time not listed, Fire alarm system test on East Main Street
11/01 at 11:32 a.m. Brush fire on Cumberland Street
EMS
Yarmouth emergency services responded to 18 calls from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Scarborough Leader
Thomas H. Kraut
-
News
Bangor restaurant diners may have been exposed to hepatitis A
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Big turnout makes for long, orderly lines at Biddeford polls
-
Forecaster Sports
Team effort paces Portland past Cheverus in City Cup semifinal
-
Election 2020
Control of Senate at stake as Trump’s allies face Democrats