Arrests

No arrests were reported from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.

Summonses

10/31 at 7:24 p.m. A 14-year-old was summonsed on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

11/01 at 6:20 a.m. A 14-year-old was summonsed on a charge of false public alarm or report.

Fire calls

10/30, time not listed, Fire alarm system test on East Main Street

11/01 at 11:32 a.m. Brush fire on Cumberland Street

EMS

Yarmouth emergency services responded to 18 calls from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.

