BATH — Julie Ambrosino and Phyllis Bailey were reelected to the Bath City Council on Tuesday.

Ambrosino defeated challenger Brandon Sewall, 3,107-1,401, to fill the vacant two-year at-large position created by Bath City Council Chair Mari Eosco’s resignation to care for an ailing family member.

Bailey defeated Albert Edwards, 497-205, to serve her second three-year term representing Ward One in Bath’s South End.

Ambrosino and Bailey have each served on the council for one three-year term.

During a candidate forum last month, Ambrosino said she’s running for reelection to help Bath recover from the COVID-19 pandemic which “continues to affect our businesses and the people who have been impacted by it through job loss, food insecurity, lack of childcare and illness.”

Ambrosino said hopefully another round of the economic relief loan program the city created in April will help local businesses stay afloat during the pandemic. The city set aside $200,000 for another round of the program in next year’s tax increment financing budget.

Last month, Bailey said she’s running for reelection because “I’m still committed to making Bath livable for a lifetime so everyone from young families to older adults can thrive here and feel welcome.”

Like Ambrosino, Bailey said her first priority is helping Bath recover from the COVID-19 pandemic because “I’m worried that this winter people will start choosing between heating and eating while trying to hang onto their housing.”

Attempts to reach Ambrosino and Bailey were unsuccessful Wednesday.

