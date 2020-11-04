BATH — Julie Ambrosino and Phyllis Bailey were re-elected to the Bath city council on Tuesday.
Ambrosino defeated challenger Brandon Sewall, 3,107-1,401, to fill the available two-year at-large position.
Bailey defeated Albert Edwards, 497-205, to serve her second three-year term representing Ward One in Bath’s South End.
This story will be updated.
