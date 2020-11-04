CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A Gorham Democrat has taken the District 27 House seat vacated over the summer by Andrew McLean.
Kyle R. Bailey, D-Gorham, took the seat with 3,709 votes. His challenger, Roger E. Densmore III, R-Gorham, received 2,635 votes.
Bailey is a former Gorham school committee member who owns a project management consulting business based in Gorham. Densmore is a business manager at Camp Sunshine on Sebago Lake in Casco. This was Densmore’s second bid for the District 27 seat, which covers part of Gorham and part of Scarborough.
