With results in from two of three towns in Maine House 47, incumbent Democrat Arthur “Art” Bell received 70% of votes, or 4,645 votes, to 1,964 votes for his opponent Republican Anne Fleming, according to the Portland Press Herald

The district includes the towns of Yarmouth, Chebeague Island and Long Island. The Press Herald did not name which towns reported results on the newspaper’s website, but results received from Yarmouth late Tuesday night indicate Bell won that town with 4,408 votes to 1,886 votes for Fleming.

Bell, 68, of Atlantic Reach, Cousins Island, is retired from corporate finance. He attended Colby College, graduating in 1974.

Bell served two, three-year terms on the Yarmouth School Committee and six years on Yarmouth’s senior housing board, along with the Bike Pedestrian Committee. He’s also been the treasurer for Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors (YCAN) for the last decade.

Bell ran his campaign with a focus on a “science-based” response to COVID-19 and prioritizing the fight against climate change.

“We have not been good stewards of the Earth and we need to do a better job,” Bell said in a September interview in The Forecaster.

