BOWDOINHAM — Voters reelected Peter “Tony” Lewis and elected Mark Favreau to the Board of Selectmen on Tuesday.
Lewis won with 868 votes and Favreau won with 695, according to unofficial election results.
Lewis and Favreau bested three other candidates: Former Selectman Theresa Turgeon who captured 585 votes, Peter Feeney who received 581 and two-term incumbent Judy Gray who received 472.
“After a long and hard campaign, especially in light of the pandemic, I am happy with the results of the select board race,” Lewis said Tuesday night. “It’s nice to see the people of Bowdoinham have approved the work I have done during my last two terms and I am honored to have won their confidence to continue on with my service to my community.”
Lewis said his first priority is to continue with unfinished business and reorganizing the town’s solid waste program.
“The town needs a strong focus from the Solid Waste Committee, in cooperation with the select board,” Lewis said.
