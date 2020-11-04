FALMOUTH — Incumbent Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, easily won her fourth, two-year term in the Maine State Senate, beating challenger Republican Jennifer White of Gray by a vote of 18,391 to 11,373.

District 25 covers Chebeague Island, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gray, Long Island, Yarmouth and part of Westbrook.

Breen won her hometown handily, 5,860 to 3,052. In turn, White garnered 2,937 votes in Gray to 2,272 votes for Breen.

Breen served on the Falmouth Town Council, from 2005-2011, including two terms as chairwoman. According to mainesenate.org, which posts information about Maine Democrats, in 2007, she shepherded the passage of the Open Space referendum, a municipal effort to conserve local land and wildlife habitat.

Since joining the Senate, she has championed conservation projects, according to the website, including the Land for Maine’s Future program. Breen now serves in the Senate as chairwoman of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, which deals with the state budget.

In an interview in late September, the 55-year-old said she is keen to help the state recover from the pandemic, which has caused a projected $1 billion shortfall over the next three years.

“It’s really important that we protect core state government functions like public education and health care,” said Breen.

This was White’s first campaign for an elected office. The 51-year-old is the founder of the nonprofit Global Harvest Outreach.

Breen could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

