CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A registered nurse defeated a chiropractor to win the District 30 state Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Linda Sanborn, D-Cumberland, whose term expires at the end of this year.
Stacy Fielding Brenner, D-Scarborough, received 14,835, while challenger Sara Rivard, R-Gorham, received 12,748 for the seat, which covers part of Scarborough, Gorham and Buxton.
Brenner, 46, a nurse, also owns Broadturn Farm in Scarborough. Rivard, 49, is a chiropractor with offices in South Portland and Standish. Neither has ever held political office.
