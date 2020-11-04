CAPE ELIZABETH — Voters picked two new members of both the town council and school board, replacing incumbents who did not seek re-election.
Nicole Boucher won a seat on the council with 2,815 votes. Gretchen Noonan won the second seat with 2,742 votes. Both are replacing Council Chairwoman Valerie Adams and Councilor Christopher Straw, who did not seek re-election. Challenger Kevin Jordan received 2,609 votes, and fellow candidate Christopher Kleeman came in last with 2,473 votes.
On the school board, Jennifer McVeigh won a seat with 4,084 votes, and Cynthia Voltz took the other with 3,042 votes. Challenger Audra Gore came in last with 2,554 votes. School Board incumbents Hope Straw and Nasir Shir did not seek nomination.
Sean Murphy 780-9094
Email: [email protected]
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Southern Forecaster
Carney beats Anderson for seat in Senate District 29
-
Southern Forecaster
Newcomer unseats Babine for House District 29 seat
-
Forecaster Sports
Fall sports season comes to a close- Southern edition
-
Southern Forecaster
Morgan loses SoPo council seat while Holman, Ryan take school board
-
Southern Forecaster
Cape voters choose two new town councilors, school board members