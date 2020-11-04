CAPE ELIZABETH — Voters picked two new members of both the town council and school board, replacing incumbents who did not seek re-election.

Nicole Boucher won a seat on the council with 2,815 votes. Gretchen Noonan won the second seat with 2,742 votes. Both are replacing Council Chairwoman Valerie Adams and Councilor Christopher Straw, who did not seek re-election. Challenger Kevin Jordan received 2,609 votes, and fellow candidate Christopher Kleeman came in last with 2,473 votes.

On the school board, Jennifer McVeigh won a seat with 4,084 votes, and Cynthia Voltz took the other with 3,042 votes. Challenger Audra Gore came in last with 2,554 votes. School Board incumbents Hope Straw and Nasir Shir did not seek nomination.

