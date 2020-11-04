BUXTON — Nathan Carlow of Buxton swept the three House District 16 towns, defeating David Durrell of Hollis 3,162 to 2,942.

The district represents part of Buxton, Hollis and part of Saco.

“I’m very grateful and humbled to serve in this role,” Carlow said Wednesday. “And my promise to the voters is that I will continue to work with members of both sides of the aisle to promote policies that strengthen our community.”

He thanked Rep. Donald Marean of Hollis, who was termed out, for his many years of service.

Carlow, 21, also is a member of the Maine School Administrative District 6 board.

