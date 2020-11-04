CUMBERLAND COUNTY — State Rep. Anne Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth, beat former Cumberland County District Attorney Stephanie Anderson for the District 29 state Senate seat.

Carney received 16,640 votes, while Anderson received 8,181 votes. Both were seeking the seat vacated by Rebecca Millett, D-Cumberland, whose term expires at the end of this year. The district covers South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and part of Scarborough.

Carney, 57, serves in House District 30, but her term expires at the end of this year. Anderson, 68, was district attorney for 28 years before stepping down in 2018.

