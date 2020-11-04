WISCASSET — Democrat Chloe Maxmin dethroned Republican incumbent Dana Dow to represent Senate District 13.

Maxmin earned 12,603 votes and Dow won 12,045 votes on Tuesday, according to preliminary results.

This story will be updated. 

