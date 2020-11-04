Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, will keep her Senate District 23 seat representing Sagadahoc County and Dresden after defeating Republican challenger Holly Kopp Tuesday.

Vitelli beat Kopp, 13,640-10,881, according to unofficial election results, taking 56% of the votes. Vitelli won her first Maine senate seat in then-Senate District 19 in a 2013 special election.

Vitelli said in a candidate profile that if elected, her priority is to make sure Maine is a place where everyone has the opportunity to lead a healthy and productive life. She said she’d also like to enact the Retirement Savings Program, which would be a state-run retirement savings plan for Maine workers who don’t have one available through their employer.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: