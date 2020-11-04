PALMYRA — A 67-year-old Fairfield woman was killed on Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle accident.

In a media release, Somerset County Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said that around 6:52 a.m., the agency responded to a single-vehicle accident on Ell Hill Road, or Route 152. Deputy Logan Roberts was the first deputy to arrive at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that Olivia Reed, 67, of Fairfield, was operating a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis 4-door sedan, a taxi cab owned by Elite Transportation Inc., of Benton. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash. Reed was wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were Lt. Michael Knight and Cpl. Joseph Jackson of Somerset County as well as the Pittsfield Fire Department, Hartland Fire Department and Sebasticook Valley Hospital Ambulance.

