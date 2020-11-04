This is, without a doubt, the strangest column I write, annually.

For those that don’t know the process of these columns, I write them on Monday and they run on Wednesday. Typically the news, opinions and thoughts don’t change from Monday afternoon until Wednesday morning — but in early November they do.

As I type this, there is one big story that blots out the sun: Election Day. It’s a difficult proposition. It’s the dominant topic on everyone’s mind including my own, and it’s what readers will be focused on when they pick up the paper on Wednesday. Yet, I don’t know the results, and writing about any other topic feels like avoidance.

Thus, annually I share some thoughts around the election and also highlight some other key stories in November with his column. I’ll bookend the comments below with something about the election and, as always (though I don’t think any of this is controversial) know that these are my thoughts alone and not necessarily representative of the organization I lead.

Engaging the Non-Winners, Part One

This fall, I had the true pleasure of interviewing the 14 candidates for the Maine House and the four candidates for the Maine Senate in our Chamber region. In case you missed it, check out the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber Facebook and YouTube pages for the videos. There are 18 one-on-one candidate interviews and three candidate forums that we did. The 15-20 minute interviews were getting-to-know-you conversations with each candidate and the forums were 60-90 minute topic discussions with candidates running for particular seats.

Only nine of those 18 candidates won their respective seats on Tuesday (again, I don’t know which ones). Those who do not get the seats will be understandably disappointed, but I need you to know, they’re incredibly important for our communities. They’ve shown their dedication by saying ‘I care about this region so much, that I wanted to represent you. They have expertise on what is needed, unlike many of us in our own bubbles, because they have spoken to so many community members over the last six months.

I know many of them are involved in either local non-profits or municipal committees, but nevertheless, I encourage you to seek out these candidates and recruit them into your community projects because they care about our city and towns. They also have passion to see things getting accomplished. Though we’ll undoubtedly be represented by nine outstanding senators and representatives, these nine runners up can be true assets to our region too. Engage them.

Early Bird Shopping in 2020? Yup.

Early Bird sales and Black Friday are around the corner but with Covid restrictions, the entire idea of getting as many people as possible in your retail space is just not safe. So how do we make it work? Both Main Street Bath and Brunswick Downtown Association have worked out programs for the businesses in their districts.

Main Street Bath is doing Early Bird Days this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6-8. Businesses will be giving special deals over this three-day weekend and will be open their regular hours. Log onto www.visitbath.com to get the business listings and hours of operation for the various shops.

The Brunswick Downtown Association is having its Early Bird Sale on their traditional second Saturday of November, on Nov. 14. Instead of the early rising times, the sales will last all day long and most shops won’t open earlier than 8 a.m. For a full list of participants and savings check out www.downtownbrunswick.org

What about businesses outside of those two downtowns? What about Black Friday? Our best advice is to call your favorite stores and ask them what their plans are. Some retailers are extending the Black Friday deals, while others are going along as planned, just with capacity restrictions. It’s best to check before you head out.

Two and a Half Weeks Until the MTF

We’re so close to the Midcoast Tree Festival we can barely stand it. We’re excited to show you the changes we’ve made this year to the format that will keep us safe, but also still have a huge community impact. We’re hoping to be the benchmark of how to have a safe socially distanced indoor event for others to follow. Our festival plans are under review at the State for licensing and once approved I’ll share them with you in this column, next week.

Burpees for Turkeys

Wilcox Wellness and Fitness in Brunswick and Bangor are doing their annual fundraiser “Burpees for Turkeys” to raise money for the Good Shepard Food Bank. It’s basically like a bowl-a-thon for burpees, where instead of a donation for how many pins you knock down, it’s for how many burpees they do.

What’s a burpee? Excellent question. It starts from a standing position, then down to a plank position (like you’re about to do a push up) and then back to standing and then you hop. That’s one burpee. The trainers are trying to raise $1,000 a piece and are looking for business sponsors and individual donors. I believe each burpee is a requested donation of $5 apiece. To find out more contact Allison Hopkins at their Bath Road location at 844-8406.

Engaging the Non-Winners, Part Two

On a Federal level, you need to engage the non-winners too. Yes, elections have consequences, and the ruling party in the House and Senate — whoever it is — will have control of that body. Yet, having party control does not mean that more voters liked ALL of your ideas more than your opponent, it means more voters liked more of your ideas than your opponent. Your opponent has some high-quality ideas too on individual topics, but are you strong enough of character to admit there may be issues you need another view on? Let’s hope that inclusion of opposition ideas leads to less division and more collaboration in the years to come.

Cory R. King is the executive director or the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: