SCARBOROUGH — Incumbent Town Council candidates and one newcomer were favored by Scarborough voters in the Nov. 3 election.

At noon Wednesday, Scarborough reported 15,240 ballots cast for the General and Referendum Election.

In the Municipal Election, Scarborough voters preferred Town Council candidates Johnathan Anderson, a newcomer, and incumbent candidates Jean-Marie Caterina and John Cloutier.

Anderson works in marketing strategy and operations for an animal health company, he said. He has a goal of creating a five-year vision of Scarborough working with the School Board as a way to guide budget development efforts and reduce tension.

Caterina, a real estate broker, has served on the Town Council since 2013, she said. Her goals include maintaining the stability of property taxes, maintaining the “excellence” of Scarborough Public Schools by ensuring adequate funding, and assisting vulnerable seniors in day-to-day living, which includes the continuation of the property tax rebate.

Cloutier, who is self-employed, said that he wants to see Scarborough’s downtown further “defined and articulated.” One of the biggest challenges the council may face in the next few years will be the impacts of COVID-19.

Incumbent Leanne Kazilionis and newcomer Mary Shannon Lindstrom won the two open seats on the Scarborough School Board. Both candidates received over 7,000 votes.

Voters were in favor of Referendum Question 1, approving the town to purchase a new ladder truck for the Scarborough Fire Department.

Scarborough voters supported U.S. presidential candidate Joseph Biden, who received about 9,400 votes, over President Donald Trump, who earned about 5,200 votes.

For U.S. Senate, Sara Gideon, Democratic candidate, received the majority of votes in Scarborough, with over 7,500. Republican candidate Susan Collins was behind Gideon with 6,800 votes. As of Wednesday afternoon, Collins is winning in the state.

U.S. House District 1 Democratic candidate Chellie Pingree defeated challenger Jay Allen of the Republican party.

Maine and Scarborough voters preferred Anne Carney, Democratic candidate for Senate District 29, over Republican Stephanie Anderson. Carney received over 16,000 votes statewide, and Anderson received over 8,000.

For State Senate District 30, candidate Stacy Fielding Brenner, Democrat, received 7,500 Scarborough votes. Republican candidate Sara Rivard gained about 4,900 votes.

In Scarborough, votes for State House District 27 candidates Kyle Bailey, Democrat, and Roger Densmore were close, with Bailey receiving 397 votes and Densmore receiving 368.

State House District 29 Democratic candidate Shawn Babine, who received about 2,300 votes, did not win re-election. At the time of press, Independent candidate Sophia Warren has over 2,500 votes and Republican candidate Annalee Rosenblatt has 1,900 votes.

