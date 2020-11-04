SCARBOROUGH — Incumbents won their bids for re-election to the town council and school board, and voters chose another new school board member to replace departing member Hillory Durgin.

Town Councilor Jean-Marie Caterina won her re-election bid with 7,548 votes. Fellow Councilor John Cloutier also won, with 7,389 votes. Challenger Nicholas McGee came in third with 5,905 votes, and Frayla Tarpinian received 5,491 votes.

On the board of education, Chairwoman Leanne Kazilionis kept her seat with 7,610 votes, and Mary Shannon Lindstrom won the second seat with 7,420 votes. Challenger John David Dittmer received 6,325 votes.

Voters also supported the town buying a new ladder truck. The referendum question asked permission for the town to replace an aging ladder truck with up to $1.2 million in bonds. The question received 7,552 votes in favor and 6,495 votes against.

Sean Murphy 780-9094

Email: [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: