BATH — Newcomer Jamie Dorr won a three-year seat on the Regional School Unit 1 Board of Directors representing Bath over incumbent Megan Fuller on Tuesday.

Dorr won 2,612 votes and Fuller earned 1,841.

“I’m really excited to continue to advocate for youth, families and educators,” said Dorr. “I have a lot to learn and I’m ready for that challenge.”

Dorr serves as the executive director of the Midcoast Community Alliance in Bath, a nonprofit offering after school programming with the goal of supporting the mental health of local students. She said she founded the organization in 2016 when the community was grieving a young adult who took their own life.

Through her work at Midcoast Community Alliance, Dorr said she has gotten “a close look at our community’s needs,” which is a perspective she plans to use in her position on the school board.

She said her first priority is to help RSU 1 schools “make it through this school year during COVID-19, whatever that will look like, and all the challenges it presents.”

“It’s a challenging time to be stepping into this role, but I’m excited to continue serving the RSU 1 family,” she said.

Last month, the school board allowed Phippsburg Elementary School to open to full-time in-person learning due to its small student population, which allows students to maintain social distance requirements. All other district schools still adhere to a mixed in-person and distance learning plan to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

RSU 1 includes Bath, Phippsburg, Arrowsic and Woolwich.

Jennifer Ritch-Smith and William Perkins were also reelected to their respective seats on the RSU 1 school board after running unopposed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: