WINDHAM — Incumbent Brett Jones held East District seat and financial advisor Mark Morrison beat former councilor Bob Muir for an at-large seat on the Town Council.

Challenging Brett Jones was Harrison Deah, the director of social services for the city of Westbrook.

Jones, who was appointed by the council earlier this year following Councilor Rebecca Cummings’ abrupt resignation, served previously on the council, also by appointment, from 2016-2017.

This is Jones’ first win as a candidate; he ran for the at-large seat in 2017 but lost to Councilor Clayton Haskell.

Jones won 5,103 votes and Deah, in his first run for elected office, received 3,631. There were 967 blank ballots and 33 write-ins.

In an interview with the Lakes Region Weekly last month, Jones said that he brings his 28 years of “serving the public in a variety of (ways)” to the council and said his experience in crisis and emergency management will help the town’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said that he wants to be proactive on issues of open space and growth management.

“I think after COVID-19 you’re going to see more people come out of the bigger cities … If we want to keep Windham looking the way it is, we’ve got to find other ways to protect (open space),” Jones said.

For the at-large seat, Morrison garnered 5,521 votes to Muir’s 3,739. There were 746 blank ballots and 36 write-ins.

“Windham has a charm to it. It has a very strong community base,” Morrison said in October.

While this is his first term on the council, he added that his years as a financial advisor and background in economics give him “an approach that allows me to look at things and analyze to make sure that the initiatives that we are considering are sound and fiscally responsible.”

Muir served on the council from 2003-2009 and 2013-2019 for a total of six terms. He ran for reelection in 2019, but lost to Councilor David Douglass.

