HARPSWELL — Rep. Joyce “Jay” McCreight defeated Republican Stephen Davis to win her fourth term representing House District 51, which includes Harpswell, West Bath and Northeast Brunswick.

McCreight claimed 3,647 votes and Davis earned 2,648, according to preliminary results.

“I’m very excited to be serving again, it’s an honor and a privilege to be able to serve communities in this way,” said McCreight.

Among her long list of priorities, McCreight said she’s committed to looking out for the wellbeing of District 51’s marine resources through her position as House chair of the Marine Resources Committee.

She named a bill she has been working on that would provide access to safely dispose of expired marine flares, which contain toxic chemicals that can affect water quality. She said the need for a way to dispose of expired flares was brought to her by a Harpswell lobsterman.

She’s also a member of the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee and a member of the Opioid Prevention Task Force.

McCreight also touched on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has worsened in Maine in recent days. She said ensuring everyone has access to health care, food and other essential resources are important now more than ever.

“We need to be dogged to make sure people have access to resources in this pandemic,” she said. “We’ve seen a rise in hunger, and that’s not something we can turn our backs on. We need to keep quality of life at the forefront of our minds.”

She encouraged constituents to contact their local officials to share their thoughts, concerns and ideas because “what’s important to them is important to me.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: