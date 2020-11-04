HARPSWELL — Rep. Joyce “Jay” McCreight defeated Republican Stephen Davis to win her fourth term representing House District 51, which includes Harpswell, West Bath and Northeast Brunswick.
McCreight claimed 3,647 votes and Davis earned 2,648, according to preliminary results.
McCreight serves as House chair of the Marine Resources Committee, a member of the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee and a member of the Opioid Prevention Task Force.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Chloe Maxmin claims Senate District 13
-
Local & State
Maine reports 151 COVID cases, another record
-
Times Record
Preliminary results show Rep. Allison Helper narrowly re-elected to House District 53
-
Portland Forecaster
House District 42 representative Benjamin Collings cruises to another term in a three-way race.
-
Nation & World
U.S. formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change