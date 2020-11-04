HARPSWELL — Rep. Joyce “Jay” McCreight defeated Republican Stephen Davis to win her fourth term representing House District 51, which includes Harpswell, West Bath and Northeast Brunswick.

McCreight claimed 3,647 votes and Davis earned 2,648, according to preliminary results.

McCreight serves as House chair of the Marine Resources Committee, a member of the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee and a member of the Opioid Prevention Task Force.

