The owner of The Snug in Portland, Margaret Lyons, who cartoons under the name “Dervla Burns,” submitted this in response to Tuesday’s editorial, “Our View: Still closing time for Maine bars.” Cartoon by Margaret Lyons

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles