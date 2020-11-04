I wrote this letter on Halloween. How appropriate, because there is a “man in black” at the back of the hearing room whenever a Nordic Aquafarms permit application is under discussion. That man is a justice on the Waldo County Superior Court. He – not the state Board of Environmental Protection – will decide Nordic’s fate.
Nordic wants to ignore an inconvenient truth: It has no right to cross the intertidal land of Jeffrey Mabee and Judith Grace to build its pipelines into Belfast Bay. Nordic has known this since the first surveyor’s report it paid for in August 2018. The Mabee-Grace intertidal lands are in a conservation easement held by the Friends of Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area.
The Friends legal team presented Waldo County Superior Court with a trail of deeds, leading back from Mabee and Grace, through Harriet L. Hartley, all the way to 1937. The easement that Nordic signed with Mabee’s and Grace’s neighbors ends at the high-water mark. The neighbors don’t own anything below that point.
While Nordic has convinced state and municipal folks that it has sufficient grounds to complete the permitting process, any permit issued hangs on the decision in Waldo County Superior Court.
The facts in the case are clear: Mabee and Grace own the intertidal land. The Friends group holds the easement. But Nordic hopes to bully the owners and exhaust them financially, all the while pretending to be a good neighbor with nothing to hide. Not my idea of a good neighbor.
I’m waiting for the man in black.
Andrew Stevenson
Belfast
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
South Portland Sentry
A Window on the Past
-
Mainely Media
From Augusta
-
Portland Forecaster
Creative Portland using art to remind public of health protocols
-
Portland Forecaster
Racial Equity Steering Committee begins looking at systemic racism in Portland
-
Times Record
From the Chamber: How I see it this November
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.