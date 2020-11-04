PORTLAND — Incumbent Kenneth Levinsky held off a challenge from Charles Shattuck-Heidorn for another five-year term Portland Water District Trustee.

Levinsky, a trustee since 2009, captured 68% of the 35,218 votes cast in the election.

The Portland Water District is governed by an 11-member Board of Trustees who are elected to represent the 10 member communities, which include Westbrook, Windham, Raymond, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Portland, Scarborough, South Portland and Cape Elizabeth.

Levinsky is one of the four trustees representing Portland.

