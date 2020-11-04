SOUTH PORTLAND — City Councilor Claude Morgan lost his re-election bid Tuesday to newcomer Jocelyn Leighton, while voters elected two new at-large members to the school board.

Morgan, running for the District 1 seat, received 6,336 votes, while Leighton won the seat with 7,327 votes. The city clerk recorded 2,335 blank ballots, and 109 write-ins. Mayor Katherine Lewis and Councilor Deqa Dhalac ran unopposed for re-election to their seats.

On the school board, Claire Holman, with 6,709 votes, and Jennifer Ryan, with 6,559 votes, took the at-large seats being vacated by Board Members Mary House and Heather Johnson. Jake Kulaw received 4,619 votes, and Jeffrey Selser received 4,532 votes. The clerk recorded 9,648 blank ballots and 147 write-ins.

