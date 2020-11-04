SCARBOROUGH — Political neophyte Sophia Warren has defeated incumbent Shawn Babine for the House District 29 seat.

Warren, I-Scarborough, received 2,544 votes, while Babine received 2,294 votes. Former school board and local chamber of commerce member Analee Rosenblatt, R-Scarborough, received 1,848 votes.

Babine, 54, a senior banking manager, is a local political veteran, having served on the Scarborough School Board and as chairman of the town council before first running for the District 29 seat, which covers part of Scarborough. Warren, 25, a self-employed online merchandise seller, has never held political office.

