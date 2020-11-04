LAKES REGION — Incumbents won their bids for reelection in the eight local contested races for the Maine House of Representatives.

In House District 22, which includes Buxton, Limington, Limerick and parts of Standish, Mark Blier, R-Buxton, received 3,071 votes. Challengers Richard Fitzgerald, a Buxton Democrat, and Michael Barden III, a Green Independent from Limington, garnered 1,610 and 927 votes, respectively.

For House District 23, which includes parts of Standish, Republican Lester Ordway won with 3,070 votes. Challenger Tim Goodwin, a third-party candidate, had 2,298 votes.

For House District 45, encompassing Cumberland and parts of Gray, Steve Moriarty, D-Cumberland, received 4,063 votes, while challenger Mike Timmons, a Republican from Cumberland, got 2,424 votes.

For House District 65, which includes New Gloucester and parts of Poland, Amy Arata, R-New Gloucester, won with 3,206 votes. Challenger Misty Coolidge of New Gloucester, a Democrat, received 2,193 votes.

In House District 66, comprising parts of Casco, Raymond and Poland, Jess Fay, D-Raymond, won with 2,884 votes; Greg Foster, a Raymond Republican, received 2,745 votes.

For House District 67, which includes parts of Casco, Gray and Raymond, as well as Frye Island, Sue Austin, R-Gray, received 3,085 votes, while challengers Susan Accardi, a Democrat from Raymond, and Mark D. Grover, a Gray independent, garnered 1,669 and 913 votes, respectively.

In House District 68, which encompasses Naples, Sebago, Baldwin, Cornish and Parsonsfield, Rich Cebra, R-Naples, prevailed with 3,052 votes. Challenger Pat Scully, an independent candidate from Naples, received 2,709 votes.

For House District 69, comprising Bridgton, Harrison and Denmark, independent Walter Riseman of Harrison, won with 3,035 votes, while Republican Michael Davis of Bridgton garnered 2,421 votes.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: