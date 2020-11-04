WESTBROOK – Byron Elwyn Rogers Jr., 87, passed away peacefully on Nov. 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Byron was born in Westbrook on Jan. 25, 1933 to Byron and Annie (Kimball) Rogers. He graduated from Westbrook High School in 1951. After graduation, Byron joined the U.S. Navy, where he served for five years. While enlisted in the Navy, Byron and Phyllis resided in St. Augustine, Fla.

On Nov. 21, 1953, Byron married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis (Harnois) Rogers. Together they made a beautiful life including nine children and many professional achievements such as: city Alderman, a member of the Westbrook Planning Board and Public Safety Commission, worked 34 years at Mechanical Services, and 42 years serving the city of Westbrook. During this time, Byron was one of the founders of the Cumberland County Fire Attack School and appointed as Deputy Chief where he served for 20 years before retiring as the Chief of the Westbrook Fire Department in 1999. In 2017, Byron received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Westbrook Fire Department. Byron instilled the philosophy in firefighters all around that training never ends and continuously emphasizing the importance of fire ground safety.

Byron’s two greatest passions in life were the fire service and his family. This is continuously shown by the legacy he has left behind. Byron loved to travel with Phyllis and his family, cheer on his children and grandchildren on the sidelines, enjoy his wife’s beautiful gardens, celebrate Christmas with a full house, host a lobster feast on the 4th of July, and many memories at the pool surrounded by family, friends and neighbors.

Byron is predeceased by his parents, Byron and Annie (Kimball) Rogers; his siblings, Clifton, Evelyn, Wallace, and Gerry; his children, Scott, David and Bruce.

He is survived by his bride of 67 years, Phyllis (Harnois) Rogers; sibling, Sue and husband Dennis West, sister-in-law, Pauline Rogers and Frances Dugas; children, Bradley and wife Criselda Rogers of California, Jimmy and wife Kathy Rogers of Alabama, Christopher and wife Lorrie Rogers of Westbrook, Jennifer and husband John Wescott of Westbrook, Jeff and wife Nicole Rogers of Scarborough, Karen and husband Bruce Campbell of Westbrook; grandchildren, Nicholas, Lindsey and husband Tony, Jeremy, Brandon and fiancé Rachel, Andrew, Alicia and fiancée Kara, Elizabeth and husband Chris, Kristen and husband Dave, Anna, Emily, Jack, Sam, Taylor, Olivia, Travis and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Kaiya, McKenzie, Lincoln, Bella, Evan and Penelope; godchild, Jean Boulanger-Richards; and special friends, Bobby, Gary, Artie; neighbor, John; and many nieces and nephews.

A public visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 268 Brown St., Westbrook, ME 04092. Due to Covid, 50 people will be allowed in the church at a time and masks will be required. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 6. For up to date information on how to live-stream the service or leave an online condolence, please visit Byron’s tribute page at http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

Byron Rogers Scholarship

c/o SMCC Foundation,

2 Fort Rd.,

South Portland, ME 04106.

