GORHAM – Edward F. Curran died peacefully at the home of his daughter Colleen Boswell and her husband John on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. He was surrounded by his family who loved him very much.

Ed was born and raised in Newport, R.I. After serving in the Air Force, he started his career as an Air Traffic Controller in Boston at Logan. He then transferred to Portland where he met Mary Murphy. Ed and Mary married and raised eight children together.

Ed loved playing, coaching and watching sports. He was a semi-pro fast pitch softball pitcher and was a fan of all the Boston sports teams. Ed coached his kid’s hockey, softball, and baseball teams in the ’70s and was instrumental in starting the Portland Youth Hockey Association and served as its president in its early years.

Ed dedicated his life to raising and providing for his eight children, 20 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He and Mary hosted holiday gatherings, birthdays and cookouts throughout their lives at their long-time Portland home. Later, when their children had grown, they travelled extensively throughout the USA and Europe, usually to spend time with their children or grandchildren.

He loved the beach and family gatherings and vacations at Sebago Lake, which were always full of game-playing and laughter. He is responsible for countless amazing memories his children and grandchildren will always cherish.

He was predeceased by his wife Mary and is survived by his eight children, Edward, Kathryn, Thomas, Margaret, Patricia, Colleen, Mary Jo and Susan, as well as their spouses; and his grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Private burial with Military Honors at Calvary Cemetery.

