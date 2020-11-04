BATH – William “Bill/Bushy” J. Kiernan of Bath, died on Oct. 30, 2020 at the age of 66.

Bill was born in Portland on June 6, 1954, a son of John “Bud” and Marie Kiernan.

In 1972, he graduated from Brunswick High School after which he had a lifelong career with Bath Iron Works until his retirement in 2016.

Bill was an active member of the Bath Lodge of Elks, serving as Exalted Ruler for two consecutive terms from 2017 to 2019. A recipient of the Elk of the Year award in 2002, he engaged in many volunteer opportunities for youth activities such as Hoop Shoot and the food booth at Bath Heritage Days. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Bath and a longtime member of the IAM Local S6.

Bill was an avid fan of the Patriots and enjoyed NASCAR, college football, the Three Stooges, Westerns, music, and attending concerts. A charismatic character with an offbeat sense of humor, he made friends wherever he went.

He will especially be missed by his two sons, Matthew J. Kiernan of Newburgh and Andrew S. Kiernan of Bath, of whom he was exceptionally proud. He is also survived by his three grandsons, Drew, Tyler, and Colton Kiernan; and many close friends like Sharon Byrne who he considered family.

At Bill’s request, there will be a small Elks service to be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to

Youth Activities

Bath Lodge of Elks #934

9 Lambard Street,

Bath, ME 04530

