OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Voters in Old Orchard Beach approved a $23.5 million bond to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant by nearly a 4 to 1 margin in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election. The vote was 4,805 in favor to 1,008 opposed, according to unofficial totals released by Town Clerk Kim McLaughlin.

As well, voters agreed to allow the Town Council to adopt an ordinance allowing the sale of adult use marijuana and the issuance of a limited number of licenses allowing the operation of adult use marijuana retail stores in a 3,669-2,317 vote.

The town’s wastewater treatment plant was built in the 1960s and expanded in the 1980s. It is estimated that 70 percent of the system has exceeded its useful life, and Town Manager Larry Mead said that has resulted in breakdowns and occasional failures. The pump stations are near capacity and new users cannot be readily added; the 35-year-old electrical system is outdated and cannot handle the existing load; and proper alarm and communication systems must be installed, he added.

The town plans to bond the $23.5 million project over 30 years, at a projected interest rate of 1.5 percent. Town officials have calculated that the cost to residents will be less than 50 cents a day, or $14 per month, on a home valued at $300,000.

