RICHMOND — State police said a man found dead in a Richmond apartment died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, Maine State Police spokesperson Katy England said in a news release that Dana Shulman, 49, who was found dead in his apartment at 48 Main St. on Monday died by suicide.

Robin Bowler, 47, also was found dead inside the apartment. England said her death is still being investigated.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of … Bowler … are still being investigated and are pending the results of toxicology tests which can take several weeks,” she wrote in the release.

Monday at 11 a.m. Richmond police responded to an apartment at 48 Main St. at about 11 a.m. Monday to conduct a welfare check. Unable to reach the people inside, they asked for help from Maine State Police. Troopers tried to reach anyone inside the apartment with a public address system on a police vehicle, stating they had a warrant to search the apartment.

Upon their entry, the two were found dead. On Tuesday, police identified Shulman and Bowler as the deceased persons.

During the police response, several cruisers as well as a military-style state police truck were parked in the downtown area around 4 p.m.; they remained in the area until around 6:30 p.m. A Gardiner Rescue ambulance was also stationed downtown, on Darrah Street, for roughly that same time period, also leaving around 6:30 p.m.

State police spokesperson Katy England said police do not believe anyone else was involved in the crime and reiterated that there is no danger to the public.

