Portland officials on Wednesday afternoon released revised vote totals and clarified discrepancies in turnout numbers that the city provided shortly after midnight Tuesday.

While a counting error does not appear to have overturned any results, the revised totals reveal that proposed restrictions on short-term rentals failed by a razor thin margin of 235 votes — less than 1 percent — rather than the more than 2,000-vote, or 4 percent, margin that was originally reported.

Unofficial results released early Wednesday morning by the city indicated that roughly 9,000 more people cast ballots for six referendum questions than voted in the presidential election.

About 41,400 people voted in the presidential election. But it appeared that more than 50,000 ballots were cast for some of the referendums.

City Hall Communication Director Jessica Grondin said a city staffer accidentally entered the total votes on each question into the absentee vote column leading to an inflation in the total umber of votes cast. The city clarified the unofficial results after the discrepancy was questioned by a Press Herald reporter.

“They reported the total figures in the central polling column, as opposed to the absentee numbers,” Grondin said. “It doesn’t affect any of the results.”

The error effectively underreported support for each of the referendum initiatives and exaggerated the margin by which one referendum was defeated.

Question A, which raises the minimum wage to $15 an hour plus time and a half hazard pay during emergencies, was supported by 62.5 percent of voters, rather than 60 percent.

Question B, which strengthen an existing ban on the use of facial recognition technology by city officials, passed with 65.6 percent of the vote, rather than 64.6 percent.

Question C, a Green New Deal for Portland, passed with nearly 59 percent of the vote, rather than 57.5 percent.

Question D, which enacted rent control and other tenants protections, passed with over 58 percent of the vote, rather than 57 percent.

Question E, which would have restricted short term rentals, failed by a smaller margin — less than 1 percent, as opposed to 4 percent margin originally reported.

And Question F, which removed the cap on marijuana retail stores, was unchanged, passing with about 53 percent of the vote.

Grondin said the clerk is still working to finalize the results, which should be made official sometime Thursday.

